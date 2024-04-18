Left leaders bolster Congress campaign in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Top CPI and CPI (M) leaders and their cadre on Thursday joined the Congress campaign led by Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Capt N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in Kodad in favour of Congress candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

"I extend a warm welcome to the leaders of CPI and CPI (M) who have joined our election campaign in support of the Congress candidate. I thank them for their support to the Congress in this significant battle to uphold democracy in our country," stated Uttam Kumar Reddy while addressing a gathering in Kodad.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the significant message conveyed by the Left parties' decision, emphasising the unity of secular forces in the state against communal threats. He expressed concern over the erosion of democratic pillars during the tenure of the BJP-led government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past decade.

The minister warned that the unchecked continuation of BJP rule in upcoming elections could result in the complete dismantling of the democratic framework. He attributed the BJP's electoral successes to the fragmentation among secular factions.

However, the formation of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, spearheaded by the Congress and comprising 41 political entities, had neutralised BJP's tactic of exploiting divisions for political gain.

He predicted that the I.N.D.I.A. coalition is poised for victory and Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister. He forecast that the BJP-led NDA’s seat tally would not cross 200.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that democracy was reinstated in the state following the establishment of the Congress government. He criticised the former BRS Government, led by K. Chandrashekar Rao, for collaborating with the Modi government to undermine democracy and erode constitutional principles.

He accused the BRS administration and the BJP of attempting to undermine the legislature through orchestrated defections, politicising the executive branch, and trying to influence the judiciary. He highlighted their manipulation of the media to suppress dissenting voices and promote their own agendas.

Reddy praised the Congress party's decade-long struggle against the undemocratic, authoritarian BRS regime in the previous Assembly elections. He expressed confidence that, with the active support of the CPI and CPI (M), the Congress party would replicate its success in the Assembly elections, securing victory in 15 out of 17 Assembly seats.

Referring to the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat, he exuded confidence that Raghuveera Reddy would be elected.