Leaders Shift to Congress; A. Revanth Reddy Welcomes New Members

Hyderabad: Several BRS and BJP leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday. Notable among the entrants were BRS Himayatnagar corporator Gaddam Mahalakshmi and former BRS Gunfoundry corporator Mamta Gupta.

AICC Telangana state incharge Deepa Das Munshi. Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy were present on the occasion.

BJP leader M. Jalandhar Reddy, who recently contested from the Makthal Assembly seat, also shifted allegiance to the Congress. Additionally, Pulimamidi Raju, BJP's Medak Lok Sabha constituency in-charge for the Sangareddy Assembly constituency, joined the Congress.

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao, minister Ponnam Prabhakar and leaders from Munnuru Kapu community also met Revanth Reddy and thanked him for setting up a separate corporation for the community.

Madiga community leaders also met Revanth Reddy for establishing separate corporations dedicated to their welfare.