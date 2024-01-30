Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and leaders of political parties on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary at Bapughat, where some of his ashes were immersed at the confluence of the Musi and Esi rivers.

In a message, Revanth Reddy said, "Yesterday, today and tomorrow, Mahatma's teachings are Sri Ramaraksha.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is in Puducherry said, "On Martyrs Day, let’s salute and gratefully remember the sacrifice of Gandhiji and countless other brave leaders who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.”

The day is also marked as Martyrs Day. Across the city, motorists and police stood in silence for two minutes.

Police at traffic signals stopped traffic for two minutes, said inspector M. Avinash. Personnel in all police stations observed Martyrs Day.

Reports said people in many offices and schools observed the day.

Special screening of documentaries and films were organised at various places.

“Every year we observe Martyrs Day with the staff and students standing in silence for two minutes," said Mohammed Anwar, who runs Blossom High school in the Old City.

“We educate our students about the father of the nation, his sacrifices towards the country and his assassination.”

“On this particular day, no matter where I am, I close my eyes and pray for Mahatma Gandhiji. It is because of him that we are breathing free air,” said Prof. G Yoganand.

State DGP Ravi Gupta, police commissioners Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy (Hyderabad), Avinash Mohanty (Cyberabad) and G. Sudheer Babu (Rachakonda) paid tribute at Bapu Ghat.

Revanth Reddy along with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta and other officials paid their respects at the samadhi. Senior Congress leader V. Hanumanth Rao was present.

At Gandhi Bhavan, special programmes marked the day, where TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MLA T. Jagga Reddy and senior leaders were present.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao in his tribute said, “Bapu’s unwavering commitment to non-violence and his timeless teachings light our path to a better India. May his legacy endure in our hearts.”