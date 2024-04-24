Leaders make most of Hanuman Jayanti

NIZAMABAD: Despite their hectic schedule for the Lok Sabha election campaign, political leaders thronged Hanuman temples on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti to garner the support of voters in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. MP and BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri became front runner to meet devotees and organisers of the celebrations on Tuesday. Leaders of RSS and VHP were instrumental in the celebrations.

BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Govardhan, former BRS MLAs Bigala Ganesh Gupta, A. Jeevan Reddy, Congress MP candidate T. Jeevan Reddy, former BJP MLA E. Laxminarayana other leaders also took part in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Leaders of all parties were seen wearing saffron headgear and clothes to woo devotees. In view of all major parties’ involvement in the celebrations, the police made high-security arrangements.

Famous Sarangapur Hanuman mandir, Gole Hanuman, Rokad Hanuman in Nizamabad, Salabathpur Hanuman temple at Madnoor in Kamareddy district witnessed huge crowds of devotees. Shobha Yatras and Annadanam programmes were held across the district.

Some women in the district completed visiting 108 lord Hanuman temples in the last 15 days to mark the occasion.