LDF govt assures assembly of fast-paced rehabilitation work in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: On the inaugural day of the 12th Kerala Assembly session, both ruling and opposition members paid tribute to the victims of the July 30 landslide disaster in Wayanad's Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Kozhikode's Vilangad.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan informed the assembly of prompt measures being taken to secure land for a post-disaster township in Wayanad for the survivors.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan affirmed that the UDF would provide full support for the rehabilitation initiatives and urged the government to hasten the process. He emphasized that the rehabilitation work in Wayanad must not decelerate but rather be accelerated. "Our rehabilitation project should serve as a model for the entire country," he stated.

Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty criticized the government for the slow pace of rehabilitation in Wayanad.

Revenue Minister allayed the fears expressed by the opposition leaders.

He mentioned that two swathes of land have been earmarked for the planned township: one at Nedumpala Estate in Kottappady Village and the other at Elston Estate in Kalpetta Village.

The Disaster Management Act will be implemented to expedite the acquisition of this land, aiming to prevent the usual disputes that arise during the standard land acquisition process, he said.

Rajan mentioned that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has recommended that houses in the township should be at least 1000 sq ft. Furthermore, the construction of the building should have a solid foundation to facilitate the addition of a first floor in the future, should families decide to expand.

The minister announced that the proposed township would be equipped with all modern amenities. Two groups of people will be rehabilitated in the township. In the first phase, those directly impacted by the landslides will be resettled, including individuals who lost their homes, properties, and farmland in the disaster.

The second category of people residing in areas designated as "no-go zones" by the expert committee of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) will be relocated during the second phase of the rehabilitation process.