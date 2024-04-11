Laxman says BC Quota Eaten by Muslims

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman has accused Congress leaders of being insincere when seeking a Caste Census of BCs. He alleged that Congress ruled states in the country are encroaching upon the rights of Backward Classes (BCs) by granting reservations to Muslims within the BC quota.

Laxman questioned why the Congress, despite being in power for 60 years, had not conducted a Caste Census earlier.

Speaking at the Jyotiba Phule birth anniversary celebrations at the State Party office in Nampally, Laxman also criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for failing to publish the data from a conducted survey on Caste Census. He highlighted historical instances where the Congress opposed Dr BR Ambedkar and allegedly worked against tribal leader Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential election.

Laxman contrasted this with the actions of the Narendra Modi government, which honored BC leaders like Karpoori Thakur and Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna. He cited initiatives such as the PM Venture Capital fund to promote BC individuals as industrialists and the allocation of funds under schemes like PM Matsya Sampada and Vishwa Karma Yojana benefiting BC communities.

Highlighting the representation of BCs in the Modi cabinet, Laxman noted that 27 ministers come from Backward Classes. He also emphasised that the BJP has allocated over 30 per cent of party tickets to OBCs for the current Lok Sabha elections.

Additionally, Laxman extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Id Ul Fitr.