Laxman Demands CBI Probe into Phone Tapping and KLIS Scams

28 March 2024 7:15 PM GMT
Laxman Demands CBI Probe into Phone Tapping and KLIS Scams
Hyderabad: BJP national president of OBC Morcha Dr K. Laxman demanded a CBI probe into the phone tapping issue and held BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for tapping the phones of opposition leaders, contractors, businessmen, media heads and some bureaucrats to achieve political gains.

Dr. Laxman also raised doubts over the integrity of the Revanth Reddy government for raising the corrupt deals of the BRS government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which, he said, was only to divert the attention of people from the failures of his own government.

Stating that MLC K. Kavitha is in jail for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam, he said the state government must take stringent action against those involved in the KLIS scam and phone tapping incident.


