 Top
Home » News

Landslides hit Tirumala ghat road amid heavy rain

News
DC Correspondent
16 Oct 2024 11:44 AM GMT
Landslides hit Tirumala ghat road amid heavy rain
x
Landslides along the Tirumala ghat road.


Tirumala: Heavy rainfall triggered landslides along the Tirumala ghat road on Wednesday, causing minor disruptions to traffic flow. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) swiftly mobilised JCB machines to clear the debris and restore normal vehicular movement.

Due to the landslides, traffic flow on the ghat road was temporarily slowed down. Devotees were advised to avoid proceeding towards Papavinashanam due to heavy rains.

To effectively manage rains, Tirupati district authorities established control rooms to monitor rain-related events and coordinate relief efforts.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Landslides Tirumala ghat road TTD 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick