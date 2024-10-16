Landslides hit Tirumala ghat road amid heavy rain



Tirumala: Heavy rainfall triggered landslides along the Tirumala ghat road on Wednesday, causing minor disruptions to traffic flow. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) swiftly mobilised JCB machines to clear the debris and restore normal vehicular movement.



Due to the landslides, traffic flow on the ghat road was temporarily slowed down. Devotees were advised to avoid proceeding towards Papavinashanam due to heavy rains.

To effectively manage rains, Tirupati district authorities established control rooms to monitor rain-related events and coordinate relief efforts.

