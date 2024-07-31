Lab Confirms Seized Bengaluru Meat is Sheep, Not Dog

Bengaluru: Analysis by Meat Species Identification Laboratory (MSIL) of Livestock Products Testing and Certification Laboratory attached to National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad confirmed sheep meat from its testing on the raw meat samples provided to them by officials concerned of Food Safety and Standards Department, Bengaluru.

The officials concerned of the Food Safety and Standards Department, Bengaluru subjected samples from seized parcels on July 26 after allegations of dog meat being supplied to Bengaluru city via trains from Rajasthan.

Disclosing the lab analysis report submitted on Tuesday, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Services Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday stated the analysis report revealed the meat belonged to sheep breed Ovis Aries.

It may be recalled here that on July 26 evening some pro-Hindu activists stormed Bengaluru city railways station and suspected that consignments from Rajasthan contained dog meat while the parcels were being loaded on to a transport vehicle in the outer premises of Bengaluru city railway station.

As many as 84 parcels had animal meat in the parcels transported to Bengaluru city and pro-Hindu activists alleged dog meat being supplied to hotels in and around the Majestic area of Bengaluru city.

On learning the news of dog meat being supplied to Bengaluru city, police and officials concerned of the Food Safety and Standards Department, Bengaluru seized the animal meat parcels and subjected the samples for lab analysis to determine the species of animals that the meat belonged to.

A Bengaluru based trader Rizwan Qureshi alleged he suspected dog meat being supplied to Bengaluru city from Rajasthan via trains and approached officials concerned of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to initiate action to stop supply of dog meat. But, nothing substantial happened.

The officials of Food Safety and Standards Department, Bengaluru in a press release stated to initiate action against senders and recipients if any discrepancies are found. The Minister asked the people not to heed to rumours after lab tests have confirmed no dog meat supplied to Bengaluru city.