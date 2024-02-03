Kurnool police seize ₹4.59-crore worth gold, silver, cash

ANANTAPUR: Veldurthi police in Kurnool district seized ₹4.59 crore worth gold, silver and cash from four persons travelling in a private travel agency bus on Friday.

Kurnool SP Krishnakanth said police teams had been put on alert over illicit transportation of cash and gold in view of the upcoming elections in the state. Following this, Veldurthi police conducted a check of vehicles at Amakathadu Toll Plaza in Krishnagiri mandal on the national highway 44.

As part of it, they checked a sleeper coach bus travelling to Coimbatore from Hyderabad.

The check led to seizure of ₹1.20 crore cash from Amar Prathap of Nandyal town, 3.19 kg of gold and ₹19.23 lakh cash from Venkatesh of Coimbatore, 1.37 kg gold and ₹44.50 lakh cash from Senthil Kumar of Coimbatore and 5 kg silver biscuits from Sabari Rajan of Salem.

Kurnool SP said the entire seized property worth ₹4.59 crore has been handed over to the IT wing of Vijayawada for further investigations.