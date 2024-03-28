Kurnool Man Cheats People Promising Monthly Returns

Kurnool: The Cybercrime wing of Kurnool have arrested a cyber-fraudster M. Naveen Kumar from Munagalapadu area of Kurnool for being involved in 143 cheating cases.



The cheating came to the surface when Naveen Kumar lured Jangam Veera Lakshmi into online trading through a company SA Online. He convinced Veera Lakshmi to invest ₹4,87,000 in the company, promising that a certain amount will be credited to her account every month.



However, after Veera Lakshmi deposited the money and the online trading company site did not open, she confronted Naveen Kumar, who reassured her that it will open later, as it is only a technical glitch.



However, when the company website remained inaccessible, Veera Lakshmi lodged a complaint with the police. CID circle inspector S. Nagesh Babu said Naveen Kumar, a resident of Kurnool, misled people saying he is a representative of SA Online, a Bengaluru-based firm with Rama Nag Pal as its managing director. He offered lucrative investment opportunities. This way, he persuaded many people to open accounts through an online link and invest a minimum amount, promising daily credits to their accounts after a month.



Initially, Naveen Kumar enlisted 17 people through a link he received from Bengaluru. He then recruited more people using generated links. This led to a chain of individuals getting introduced to SA Online, who eventually realised they had been cheated.



Inspector Nagesh Babu said Naveen Kumar received commissions for promoting SA Online’s trading operations in the Kurnool area.



