Kurnool Gets a Digital Lifeline for the Visually Impaired

Kurnool: A beacon of opportunity opened its doors for the visually impaired community in Kurnool on Monday. District collector G. Srijana inaugurated a digital library specifically designed for their needs, located at the Skill Development Centre of the National Federation of the Blind.

This initiative marks a significant step towards inclusion. Collector Srijana emphasised the library's role in empowering visually impaired and physically challenged individuals by providing them with accessible study materials, resources for competitive exams, and a vast collection of literary works.

Highlighting the importance of digital accessibility, the collector acknowledged the transformative potential of technology. She pledged continued support to expand similar projects, ensuring wider access to these invaluable resources.

Collector Srijana further expressed her commitment to exploring new assistive software and systems. This dedication reflects a focus on fostering inclusivity and effectively addressing the diverse needs within the visually impaired community.

As a concrete step towards this objective, she confirmed the provision of six computers to equip the digital library, solidifying the initiative's foundation.

Chief planning officer Hima Prabhakar Raju, joint director of the social welfare department Ranga Lakshmidevi, and other dignitaries marked their presence at the inauguration ceremony, signifying a collaborative effort towards a more empowered future for the visually impaired community in Kurnool.