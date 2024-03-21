Kurnool Cracks Down on Auto Publicity: Municipal Official

Kurnool: The Municipal Corporation of Kurnool is cracking down on unauthorized publicity material in autorickshaws. Additional commissioner P.V. Ramalingeshwar issued a warning to auto drivers, reminding them to remove all political banners, flexes, posters, and stickers from their vehicles.

Ramalingeshwar emphasised that displaying such materials violates the election code of conduct, now in effect with the announcement of the 2024 general election schedule. He warned of "legal consequences" for non-compliance, including potential legal cases.

The official urged auto drivers to cooperate by adhering to the code and removing all unauthorised publicity materials from their vehicles.