Kurnool celebrates Guru Pournami with fervour

Kurnool: Temples and organisations across Kurnool marked Guru Pournami with traditional fervour. The local Shirdi Sai temple on the Tungabhadra performed pujas and rituals.

Other prominent sites like the Bellary Chowrasta Hanuman Temple and Balaji Nagar Surya Temple held special activities.

Grand festivities took place at the Avadhuta Ramireddy Tatha Samsthan Devasthanam in Kallur, featuring Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam and Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam.

The Kurnool Lalitha Kala Samiti, under the Hindu Upadhyaya Samiti's auspices, organised the Vyasa Pournami and Guru Pujotsava. Former Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh stressed the importance of respecting Gurus and lauded the Samiti for honoring over 100 district Gurus. Panyam legislator Gowru Charitha Reddy spoke on teachers' role in shaping students.

KV Subbareddy (KV Subba Reddy Educational Institutions) and ISKCON's Prabhu Ramakrishna Das also attended. Notably, devotees thronged Sai Baba temples in Nandyal (Nagulakunta Road, Bus Stand, Vishwanagar, Bommala Satram).