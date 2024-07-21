KTR suspects Musi project new valuation

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao questioned the cost escalation in the Musi river beautification project to Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the initial estimate of Rs 50,000 crore.

In a post on X (Twitter), Rama Rao asked why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was preferring the Musi project over the Palamuru-Rangareddy project which was in its final stages. He raised concerns on the strategy behind transforming Musi into a river akin to London's Thames leaving out other irrigation projects that can be completed with lesser budget. Jacking up expenditure on the Musi project smacked of financial mismanagement, he said.

Rama Rao asked how the Musi project would store water, irrigate fields and increase crop yield or meet industrial needs. The riverfront initiative will be closely monitored, he said.