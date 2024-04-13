Kovur Ward Volunteers Quit, join Telugu Desam Party

Tirupati: Forty ward volunteers working in Kovur town in Nellore district have quit their jobs and joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of NDA's Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur assembly candidate Prasanthi Reddy, spouse of Prabhakar Reddy on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lok Sabha candidate criticised the YSRC government for paying low salaries paid to volunteers. "It is unfortunate that the very volunteers the YSRC trusted and politicalised are now leaving the ruling party," he remarked.



Prabhakar Reddy promised that if Telugu Desam returns to power, the salaries of volunteers will be raised to Rs 10,000 per month from the current Rs 5,000.

Prasanthi Reddy called the quitting of volunteers and joining TD a first in the state's history. "Many more volunteers are waiting for liberation. And, they are all ready to join the TD," she claimed.



The Kovur Telugu Desam candidate accused YSRC of forcing volunteers to resign in certain areas. She maintained that volunteers who have joined TD have done so on their own.



Hitting out at the incumbent Kovur YSRC MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, Prasanthi Reddy charged that the ruling party legislator has no respect for women, which has prompted the volunteers to quit.



The TD candidate urged voters, especially women and youth, to reject YSRC's divisive politics and support candidates dedicated to serving the community with honesty and integrity.