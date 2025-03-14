Koppal Sets Up Tourist Help Desk for Visitors

Koppal: Known for its rich historical and cultural heritage, Koppal is a major tourist destination attracting visitors from across India and abroad. With the onset of summer and the upcoming holiday season, the number of tourists visiting Koppal is expected to rise significantly. Koppal district deputy commissioner Nalin Atul said that to ensure better assistance, safety, and accessibility of information, the district administration has set up a Tourist Information Center (Help Desk) at the district administrative office.

Koppal is home to several historically significant sites, drawing thousands of tourists every year. During summer vacations and festival breaks, the influx of visitors increases, making it essential to have a centralized help desk to provide guidance on tourist attractions, safety measures, health services, and emergency support.

To assist tourists effectively, officials from health, police, fire services, forest, excise, tourism, and archaeology departments will be stationed at the center. A dedicated committee has also been formed to ensure that visitors receive accurate and timely information regarding essential services and emergency situations.