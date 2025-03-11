Koppal Police Tighten Security After Tourist Rape Case

Koppal: The Koppal district police have intensified surveillance on resorts and homestays following the recent rape of two women including a foreign tourist, and the murder of a person.

The victims were staying at a homestay and had gone for a short outing near the Tungabhadra canal on the night of March 6 when the incident occurred.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ram L Arasiddi convened a high-level meeting at the Koppal Rural Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, attended by resort and homestay owners. He instructed them to strictly adhere to regulations, ensuring that foreign guest’s details are registered with the local police by submitting Form C. He also issued a stern warning against illegal activities such as drugs, stating that violators would face strict legal action.

Amid reports of unauthorized activities at accommodations, SP Dr. Arasiddi personally led late-night inspections at various resorts and homestays in Koppal and Gangavathi taluks on Monday night. During the operation, officials checked guest records, verified documentation, and inspected premises for any illegal storage of alcohol or drugs. Authorities found that some resorts had failed to report foreign visitors' details.