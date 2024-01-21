Konda Vishweshwar Reddy lodges complaint against BRS MP Ranjit Reddy

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged against Chevella BRS MP G. Ranjit Reddy for abusing former MP and BJP senior leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The Banjara Hills police, who received a complaint, would take action.

In his complaint, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that several BRS activists were joining the BJP in Chevella constituency.

A number of people from Chevella Parliamentary constituency are in touch with Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and expressed their willingness to join BJP. Recently, several senior leaders, mandal leaders of the BRS expressed their interest to join the BJP.

"Unable to digest this development, Ranjit Reddy called Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and abused him in filthy language," the complaint stated.

The Banjara Hills Inspector P. Sateesh said that they received a complaint from Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and are considering taking action against him, based on legal opinion.