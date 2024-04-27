Know Your Candidates from Chevella MP Constituency

Hyderabad: Chevella constituency is keenly watched by the electorate due to its proximity to Hyderabad. It is a part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The three top wealthiest candidates are vying for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

With senior political leaders like Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Kasani Gnaneshwar and Ranjith Reddy contesting for the elections from the constituency, once can also easily understand that all of them are turncoats switching over to parties easily.

Let us the know the candidates contesting for the Chevella Parliamentary constituency.





Chevella BJP MP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is wealthiest among all the MP candidates in Telangana.



He had declared his family's assets and debts while filing his affidavit for the elections.

In the affidavit, he declared that his family owns assets worth Rs 4,490 crore. Though having crores of rupees, he does not have an own car and has four criminal cases against him. He even mentioned that he and his wife Sangita Reddy together have a debt of Rs 1 crore in the affidavit.

Compared to his 2019 affidavit, Vishweshwar Reddy's assets grew by 423 per cent this time.













Sitting BRS MP G Ranjith Reddy switched his loyalties to the Congress and secured a ticket from the party to contest for the Chevella seat. He is the second wealthiest MP candidate with family assets valued at Rs 435.33 crore, including Rs 23 crore in liabilites. His family has 294.33 crore worth movable assets and immovable properties worth Rs 141 crore.









BRS MP candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudhiraj is the third wealthiest MP candidate in Telangana. He declared that he has assets worth Rs 228.46 crore. He was once associated with the TDP and shifted to the BRS

