Kishan Reddy Ridicules Revanth for Welcoming ‘Corrupt’ BRS Leaders

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy asked why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was admitting into the Congress, many BRS leaders he had accused of corruption. He said that the Congress government was emulating the BRS in all aspects.

“When Revanth Reddy was in the Opposition, he had listed out the corrupt deals of BRS leaders in every Assembly segment. Now, Revanth Reddy is threatening the BRS leaders to join his party. Is this his way of exposing corruption,” Kishan Reddy asked.



Addressing a press conference in Mahbubnagar along with the party’s Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha candidate D.K. Aruna, Kishan Reddy pointed out that Revanth Reddy wanted to give all details pertaining to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scam to Union home minister Amit Shah. Now, the issue has been kept in cold storage.

The Congress government was not working sincerely even in the phone-tapping incident. If the state government approaches us for cooperation in the phone tapping probe, the Centre will extend complete support, Kishan Reddy said.

He said the BJP would cross the double-digit mark in Telangana state as well as in Karnataka, where people are disillusioned with the Congress administration. “We will win Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats comfortably,” he claimed.



Kishan Reddy said that many districts in the state are staring at an impending drought and the people of Hyderabad have started feeling the pinch of power cuts. He asked the state government to focus its attention on these issues and take up paddy purchase in the market yards.



Earlier in the day, a number of BRS leaders, including former Mahabubnagar municipal chairman P. Ramu joined the BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy.