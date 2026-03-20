Kishan Reddy Hails India as Beacon of Peace Amid Global Tensions

Tirupati: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said while much of the world is gripped by the conflict in West Asia, India continues to stand out as a haven of spirituality, development and peace. On the occasion of Ugadi, Reddy visited Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

"While much of the world appears to be affected by the West Asia conflict, India today stands out as a beacon of safety, spirituality, development and peace," Reddy told reporters, after the Darshan (visit to deity) of Lord Venkateswara Swamy here.

According to him, even developed nations such as the United States and regions considered safe zones like Arab countries are facing significant challenges amid prevailing global tensions. Despite the prevailing uncertainties worldwide, India continues to remain stable and forward-looking across multiple spheres.

He credited the stability to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while noting that the government is ensuring the welfare of 1.4 billion people while addressing challenges and maintaining growth.

On the occasion, he expressed his hopes for a bountiful agricultural season and the well-being of all sections of society, while seeking the continued blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.