Kidnaps: Mob attacks on strangers on rise in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: In the wake of a series of children’s kidnap cases in the Nizamabad district, people targeted strangers and unknown persons suspecting them as kidnappers at various colonies. For the last few days, as many as 15 such incidents of attacks reported across the district. Mostly, workers and beggars have been falling victim in rural and urban areas in the district.

In the latest incident, one Raju of Khanapur village was beaten to death by the residents, suspecting him as a kidnapper at Gayatrinagar in Nizamabad on Monday.

The police had already busted the three child kidnap cases in the district recently. Because of this, the residents of villages and towns were attacking strangers, beggars or persons moving suspiciously as fake videos of kidnappers went viral on social media.

The victims were not carrying any identity proofs like Aadhar cards, voter ID cards to avoid mob attacks. Recently, three workers from Adilabad were caught at Navipet weekly market and beaten mistaking them for kidnappers.

Meanwhile, commissioner of police Kamleshwar Shinganevar said that no child kidnap gangs were moving in the district. There is no link between the victims of mob attacks and the kidnap cases as the accused were already arrested by the police, he said, appealing to the people not to panic and report to the police if any person was found moving suspiciously, but not to attack them.