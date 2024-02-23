Kharges urges External Affairs Minister to rescue distressed youth of Kalaburagi, Telangana

Kalaburagi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has urgently appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to rescue and ensure the safety of three distressed youths from Kalaburagi and one from Telangana currently facing challenging circumstances in Russia.

“As per various media reports over the past one year about 100 Indians have been recruited in the Russian Army as helpers. Shockingly some of them have been forced to fight alongside Russia’s forces on the Russia-Ukraine Border,” Kharge stated in the letter dated Feb 22.

He added that some workers have reported the confiscation of their passports and documents, trapping them and preventing their return home.

“It has come to my attention that three youths from Kalaburagi and one from Telangana were similarly lured under the guise of employment as army security helpers with promises of lucrative salaries. But they have been forcibly thrust into combat roles by a private military company on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war,” he said.

Stressing the danger to the lives of these individuals, Kharge called for swift and decisive government action to ensure their safety.

"I earnestly urge you to promptly intervene in the matter, ensuring the safe passage and immediate return of all Indians stranded in Russia," he added.