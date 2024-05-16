Kharge to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Why is migration high in Odisha despite BJD’s 24 years of rule?

Bhubaneswar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarajun Kharge on Thursday came down heavily on Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various issues during his visit to the state.



Raising the issue of migration, the Congress veteran said, “The people of Odisha have not developed even though the BJD has been ruling the state for the last 24 years.”

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, unemployment is high in Odisha. The problem has reached its peak as people have to migrate to other states in search of livelihood due to a lack of jobs in Odisha. What kind of development have you done? Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik must answer why the rate of distress migration is high in the state.”

Addressing a presser in Bhubaneswar, Kharge also asked why there is migration in Odisha and people are hit by spiralling prices of commodities.

“Odisha has everything. A person despite being in power for 24 years is not thinking of the people of Odisha. Minerals are being plundered here. For such a situation in Odisha, the BJP is more responsible. The Chief Minister along with the BJP has destroyed the state,” he lamented.

Kharge pointed out, “The BJP is claiming to win over 400 Lok Sabha seats, but from where they will get these seats. The much-talked-about Modi guarantee will not work this time.”

He asserted that Congress is putting up a fight to save the Constitution and keep the country united.

“The people have changed their mind and will bring the Congress back to power. Our manifesto will be implemented after the INDIA bloc comes to power,” he added.