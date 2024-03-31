Kharge: Congress Will Usher in Job Revolution

New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said his party will spark a 'Rozgar Kranti' (employment revolution) by enhancing job opportunities, fostering entrepreneurship, and fulfilling the aspirations of the youth.

In a post on X, Kharge affirmed the Congress’ pledge to start a ‘Rozgar Kranti’ through its ‘Yuva Nyay’ guarantee. He outlined the steps that the party will take to achieve this goal, ensuring a transformation from bleak prospects to a brighter future for the nation’s youth.

Kharge highlighted guarantees under the ‘Yuva Nyay’ scheme. The ‘Bharti Bharosa’ guarantee promises to create 30 lakh new government jobs at the Centr, following a designated job calendar. Additionally, the ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ initiative aims to provide one year of guaranteed apprenticeship to all educated youth, with a stipend of `1 lakh per year. Kharge mentioned the ‘Paper Leak se Mukti’ guarantee, which entails enacting legislation to eradicate all question paper leaks.

The Congress has also pledged to enhance working conditions and provide social security for gig workers, along with establishing a Rs 5,000 crore startup fund dedicated to youth entrepreneurship.

The Congress has structured its electoral campaign around 25 guarantees encompassed within five principles: Nari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Shramik Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, and Hissedari Nyay. These assurances are poised to be implemented immediately upon the party's assumption of power.