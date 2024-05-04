Khammam: CPM Backs Congress' Ramashyam Reddy, Urges BJP Defeat for Democracy

Khammam: CPM district secretary Nunna Nageshwar Rao on Friday said that there was dire need to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to save democracy and secularism. He was speaking at a campaign meeting in support of Congress Khammam candidate Ramashyam Raghuveera Reddy. Nageshwar Rao alleged that the BJP was the most corrupt party, having received Rs 16,000 crore in electoral bonds. The Modi government had privatised public sector units to benefit corporates.

The CPM leader alleged that the BJP had been trying to get political mileage by creating differences among the people in the name of religion. It was also conspired to amend the Constitution, which was a threat to secularism and the reservation system.

He said that CPM members would work for the victory of Raghuveera Reddy by explaining to the people the threat posed by the BJP