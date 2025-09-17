Khalistani Outfit Threatens Siege of Indian Consulate in Vancouver

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned Khalistani outfit, has threatened to lay siege to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on September 18, urging Indo-Canadians to avoid visiting the mission on that day.

In a viral public notice, the US-based organisation announced a 12-hour blockade beginning at 8 am Thursday, warning of “historic action” against what it called Indian state-led espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil.

The group has also circulated a poster depicting India’s High Commissioner-designate to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, with a target mark on his face. The poster labels him as the “new face of India’s Hindutva terror in Canada.”

SFJ alleged that Indian consulates in Canada operate “spy networks” to monitor pro-Khalistan activities, including its so-called referendum campaigns. The group also linked its threats to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s September 2023 statement in Parliament, in which he alleged possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“Two years on, Indian consulates continue to run spy networks and surveillance targeting Khalistan referendum campaigners,” SFJ claimed, adding that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had offered witness protection to Inderjeet Singh Gosal, who assumed leadership of the campaign after Nijjar’s death.

The outfit’s poster and threats have raised concerns within the Indo-Canadian community, with SFJ specifically warning them to reschedule any consular visits planned for September 18.