Key player in drug supply chain arrested, 4 gm cocaine seized

Hyderabad: The police have identified Syed Abbas Jafery Ali as a key player in the drug supply chain. Four grams of cocaine were seized from him upon arrest, they said. The police said the drug suppliers were using Snapchat to communicate.

Investigations revealed that Baig was selling cocaine through Syed Abbas Ali, with drug parties allegedly organised on at least 10 occasions at the Radisson Hotel. Transactions for cocaine were facilitated through digital platforms, with payments totalling up to Rs 30,000 for two grams.

Police said that investigation of Baig revealed that he was in touch with the Tollywood industry, with director Krish’s name cropping up again.

“ We are thoroughly searching for other ways to gather information about drug use as the accused often go on detox diets to escape,” said Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth.