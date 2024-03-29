Top
Keshava Rao meets Revanth, discusses plans on joining Congress

DC Correspondent
29 March 2024 8:12 AM GMT
Also set to join the Congress is Keshava Rao’s daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi who is currently in the BRS and is the Mayor of Hyderabad
Keshava Rao was accompanied by Deepa Das Munshi, the AICC in-charge for Telangana, and other senior TPCC leaders. Keshava Rao was warmly received by Revanth Reddy and the two leaders, along with the other party leaders are learnt to have discussed Keshava Rao’s joining the Congress party soon. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The BRS party secretary general K Keshava Rao on Friday met with Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in a prelude to his formally joining the Congress party. Keshava Rao on Thursday met with BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao and informed the latter of his decision. Also set to join the Congress is Keshava Rao’s daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi who is currently in the BRS and is the Mayor of Hyderabad.

Keshava Rao was accompanied by Deepa Das Munshi, the AICC in-charge for Telangana, and other senior TPCC leaders. Keshava Rao was warmly received by Revanth Reddy and the two leaders, along with the other party leaders are learnt to have discussed Keshava Rao’s joining the Congress party soon.

It may be recalled that Keshav Rao met with Chandrashekar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse on Thursday to announce his decision to the BRS chief. Though there has been no official word from the BRS about the meeting, it is learnt that Chandrashekar Rao did not take kindly to Keshava Rao’s plans to return to Congress after the BRS party treating him with respect and even some measure of deference.

Keshava Rao is expected to address a press conference later this afternoon to explain his decision to return to Congress fold.

