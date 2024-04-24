Kerala: LDF MLA wants Rahul Gandhi's DNA tested

Thiruvananthapuram: An independent MLA supported by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) PV Anwar, stoked controversy after terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "low-level citizen" and that a DNA test should be done on him.

Anwar, while addressing a rally in Palakkad on Tuesday, said: "I am part of the Wayanad, which is Rahul Gandhi's constituency. I can't call him by the surname of Gandhi. He has turned into such a low-level citizen who does not deserve to be called by the Gandhi surname. I am not saying this. The people of India have been saying this for the last two days."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks against CM Pinarayi Vijayan irked Anwar.

During his recent election rally in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi sought to know why Vijayan was left out from being interrogated and arrested by central agencies, even though several allegations had cropped up against the Left veteran.

"Will there be members like this in the Nehru family? Can someone, who was born in the Nehru family, say that? I have high doubts about it. I am of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi's DNA should be tested. Rahul did not have any right to grow as Jawaharlal Nehru's grandson. Things have come to a point where we should think whether Rahul Gandhi is an agent of PM Modi," said Anwar.

The Congress reacted sharply to Anwar's remark. Kerala State Congress acting president MM Hasan said the party has filed a complaint against Anwar with the Election Commission.

Hasan also demanded that the police immediately file a case against Anwar who insulted the Nehru family and Rahul Gandhi with vile language.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan seemed to defend the LDF MLA, saying that Rahul Gandhi was not a person beyond criticism.