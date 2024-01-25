Kerala Governor leaves Assembly after brief policy address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday wrapped up his customary policy address in the state legislative assembly in less than two minutes, expressing his continuing displeasure with the CPM-led ruling Left Democratic Front government in Kerala.

The governor who has been perturbed over the angry protests from the CPM student wing SFI for the past several weeks just read out the opening and last paragraph of the 61-page policy address which contained 136 paragraphs. After his opening remarks, Khan said;``now I will read out the last paragraph” taking the treasury and opposition benches by surprise.

“Let us remember that our greatest legacy lies not in buildings or monuments but in the respect and regard we show to the priceless legacy of the constitution of India and the timeless values of democracy, secularism, federalism and social justice. The essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept India united and strong all these years and it is everyone’s bounden duty to ensure that this sentence is not diluted.

Together as part of this varied and beautiful nation, we will have the tapestry of inclusive growth and responsible resilience, overcoming all the challenges that are thrown our way," the governor said while wrapping up his 84 second speech.

Govt plays down Guv's action

Later at the LDF parliamentary party meeting, the chief minister is believed to have told the members not to register any protest against the Governor’s action. Keeping in line with the chief minister’s advice, Industries Minister P Rajeev said the governor had discharged his constitutional responsibility. “He read out the policy address which was ratified by the Cabinet. There is nothing wrong in reading out the first and last paragraphs of the policy address. We don’t know why he opted to read only two paragraphs. We don’t know if he has any issues.”

The minister pointed out that the state government’s perspective is well stated in the last paragraph which the governor read out in the assembly. The state’s approach towards federalism is very clear in this paragraph. So as far as the government is concerned, he has read out the crux of the policy address, the minister said.

The government is also relieved because the governor had not raised any objections or sought any changes when the draft policy address approved by the Cabinet was sent to him in Raj Bhavan for clearance. Given the current animosity, many anticipated sparring between the governor and the government over the policy address.

Opposition says Guv's action insult to assembly

The opposition Congress-led UDF, however, minced no words in criticising the governor and the government. Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said it is the governor’s constitutional obligation to read out the policy address. But by cutting it short, he has insulted the assembly.

The opposition leader said;``this is the culmination of political drama between the LDF government and the governor. There is no criticism of the centre in the speech. Even the proposed strike on February 8 in Delhi has been withdrawn due to the fear of central agencies.”

The Kerala government and Governor Khan have been at loggerheads over a host of issues for the past several months. The governor had held up assent to several bills passed by the state assembly inviting the criticism of even the Supreme Court.

Khan was forced to act on the bills after the Supreme Court criticised his action. The apex court had categorically asked him as to why he blocked the bills for two years.

SFI protests irk Governor

The CPM-led student wing SFI has also been on the ground protesting against the governor’s decision to allegedly pack Sangh Parivar-affiliated people in the university senate and other bodies. For more than a month now, the governor has been facing black flag demonstrations and angry protests from student activists wherever he went in the state.

The governor even went to the extent of accusing the chief minister of sending “goondas and paid criminals” of SFI to attack him.

It is no secret that Khan and Pinarayi Vijayan don’t see eye to eye now. This was on display on Thursday morning when the governor didn’t even look at the chief minister while receiving a bouquet from him at the entrance of the assembly complex.