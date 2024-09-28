Kerala Driver cremated 71 days after Karnataka landslide

Thiruvananthapuram: Arjun, a truck driver whose body was discovered in the Gangavaly river in Shirur, Karnataka, was cremated at his residence on Saturday, 71 days after his vehicle disappeared following a landslide.

His mortal remains, transported by ambulance, arrived at his Kannadikkal, Kozhikode home at 9 am, where later, the cremation occurred in his house's compound amidst a large gathering of people paying their last respects.

Arjun's possessions, including two mobile phones, clothes, utensils, a bag, a watch, and a toy for his son, were given to his family.

Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail escorted the remains to Arjun's Kozhikode home. The Karnataka government had previously declared an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to Arjun's mother.

Ministers in Kerala cabinet, MLAs, local MP and people from various sections of the society attended the cremation.

Arjun’s vehicle was located on September 25, 71 days after the July 16 landslide on National Highway 66 in which nine persons were killed. SDRF officials examined the cabin and recovered the body. The lorry was found in CP2, a designated search area, submerged 12 metres underwater.

The body, having been underwater for over two months, was decomposed. It was transported to Karwar Government Hospital for a DNA test.