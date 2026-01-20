Kerala Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Potty in Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

Kollam(Kerala): A vigilance court here on Tuesday reserved orders on the regular bail plea moved by Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty in a case related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.The court will pronounce the order on Wednesday, sources said.

Potty, the main accused, has sought bail on the ground that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not filed a chargesheet despite the expiry of the mandatory 90-day period stipulated under the law.

His plea was opposed by the prosecution, represented by advocate Siju Rajan, on the ground that Potty has to be confronted with the statements of Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru, who has also been arrested in the case.

Besides that, the prosecution contended that, if released, the businessman might influence witnesses and tamper with the evidence in the case.

Even if granted bail in the Sreekovil door frames case, Potty will not be released from jail as he has also been arrested in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala.

In that matter, the 90-day period is expected to end by the end of January, sources said. The SIT has so far arrested 12 people, including Potty and two former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) presidents.

Meanwhile, during the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 21 places in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case, sources said. The agency raided the homes or offices of all the accused in the two cases, they said.