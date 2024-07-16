KDA Seeks Job Reservation for Kannadigas in Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Dr Purushottama Bilimale stated that a letter has been written to the government, urging the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi Report through a government order. This report recommends that group ‘C’ and ‘D’ jobs in the government and private sectors in Karnataka be filled by local Kannadigas.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on the progress of Kannada enforcement, Dr. Bilimale said, “The Sarojini Mahishi report stipulates that Group 'C' and 'D' jobs should be 100 percent reserved for Kannadigas. However, in practice, this is not feasible due to the right of citizens to work anywhere in India. Therefore, we have requested the government to allocate these jobs in an 80-20 ratio, favoring locals. The final decision on this matter will be made by the government.”

The meeting also addressed the need for shop and commercial establishment signboards to be in Kannada and the issue of bank employees not conducting business in Kannada.

"The Kalaburagi Municipal Commissioner has committed to launching a campaign to enforce Kannada sign boards within the next three months. The lead bank officials have assured the appointment of a Kannada-speaking public relations officer in nationalized bank to ensure customer convenience," he stated.

The Authority also plans for the holistic development of government and private Kannada schools across the state that completed a century.

Dr. Bilimale discussed this with the Education Minister, who promised grants to approximately 250 schools established between 1910 and 1930.

During the review meeting, Bilimale highlighted the proposal to introduce Kannada in madrasas.

“We plan to include two to three hours of Kannada lessons every week in madrasas, with the syllabus prepared by the Authority. I have discussed this with minority educationists, and with government permission, Kannada teaching will commence soon,” Dr. Bilimale added.

He also proposed that if 20 people in industrial areas express interest in learning Kannada, the Authority would send teachers to provide Kannada lessons three days a week, totaling 36 hours a month.

Emphasizing the use of Kannada in government offices, Dr. Bilimale urged, “People come to government offices to avail themselves of benefits. Speak to them in Kannada. Office nameplates should be in Kannada, and all correspondence should be conducted in Kannada.”