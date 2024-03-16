KCR Ruined Telangana Economy and Pushed State to Debt Trap: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government was committed to implementing the six guarantees promised in the party manifesto.

He was addressing a press conference on the occasion of completion of 100 days in office on Saturday. He said that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ruined Telangana economy and pushed the state into debt trap. The Congress government is moving forward overcoming all hurdles created by the previous government, he said. The government will strive to solve all pending issues, he said.

He claimed that the Congress government created history by filling 30,000 government jobs in three months. The government instilled confidence among the unemployed youth and steps are being taken to disburse salaries on the first day of every month.

Revanth said that the Parliament elections were a referendum to the Congress government in Telangana.

He said all the elected Congress leaders were not rulers but public servants. Telangana is witnessing a change. People are also experiencing the change in the governance and administration, he said.

The government will maintain cordial relations with Union government and even neighbouring states, he said.

On the arrest of BRS MLA K. Kavitha, he said that the multi-crore Delhi liquor scam was running like a lengthy TV serial. Kavitha was arrested 24 hours before the Election Commission issued notification and it is purely an election stunt, he said.

He alleged that the BRS and BJP were trying to gain sympathy votes from Kavitha's arrest. Why is KCR maintaining silence even when his daughter and party MLC Kavitha was arrested, he asked.

KCR has not condemned the arrest nor did he issue any statement on his daughter's arrest so far. Modi and ED arrived in Hyderabad on the same day, he reminded.

The BRS and BJP are staging political dramas only to damage the Congress politically, he said.

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Revanth said that he had no right to utter a single word against Telangana. Why did not the BJP order a probe into KCR’s corruption during his 10-year rule, he asked.

Revanth also wondered about the strategy behind the silence of KCR and Modi. People in Telangana are watching the political drama., he said.

He said that his government would not resort to vendetta politics. At the same time, he made it clear that his government will not spare anyone involved in corrupt practices.

“If the opposition parties tried to overthrow the government, then we will emerge more stronger,” he asserted and exuded confidence that the Congress will be in power for 10 years.