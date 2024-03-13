KCR Announces 4 more LS Poll Candidates

Hyderabad: The BRS announced four more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of finalised candidates to nine.



Nizamabad constituency was earlier represented by Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha, who after losing the 2019 election to BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri, was made an MLC. Though some in the party hoped that Kavitha would be nominated for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the BRS chief picked Goverdhan, the former MLA from Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency, to contest from Nizamabad. Excluding Kavitha from the Lok Sabha electoral fray seems to align with the party's strategy to protect Chandrashekar Rao and his family from potential electoral losses in the coming elections amidst reports that the BRS is likely to face an equally tough, if not a tougher challenge than the one it faced in the Assembly elections. According to a BRS press release, party president K. Chandrashekar Rao announced the candidature of Bajireddy Goverdhan from Nizamabad, Dr Kadiam Kavya, daughter of senior BRS leader and party MLA, Kadiam Srihari from Warangal, Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj from Chevella, and Gali Anil Kumar from Zaheerabad.



Earlier, the party announced the names of B. Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad as its Lok Sabha poll candidates.



The announcement of Dr Kavya as the party candidate came amidst reports and speculation that Srihari wanted to quit the BRS if his daughter was not named as the party candidate from Warangal. However, Srihari earlier on Wednesday said that he had no such plans, and dismissed the reports as rumours.



Later in the evening, speaking to reporters at Chandrashekar Rao’s house, Srihari said Dr Kavya’s candidature was finalised after detailed discussions with all leaders from Warangal district. “The BRS is strong in Warangal and we are confident that we will win. People voted for change in the Assembly elections but now they are veering towards the opinion that only BRS can help the state,” he said.



