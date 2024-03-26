Kavitha to be lodged in Tihar Jail on 14-day remand

BRS MLC K. Kavitha, who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore Delhi Liquor scam, was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court this afternoon. After hearing to the ED advocate Joyab Hussain sought 15-day juidicial custody of Kavitha. Presenting his argument online, the advocate said that the case was in progress and that several more were being questioned.

Kavitha’s advocate told the court that her son’s exam schedule was released and sought interim bail for her.

After hearing to the arguments of both the parties, the court issued orders remanding Kavitha to 14-day judicial custody. The remand will continue till April 9. Reportedly, she would be sent to Tihar jail.

Kavitha’s interim bail petition will come for hearing on April 1.

While being produced in the court, she spoke to the media and said: “This is a false case. This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. I will come out clean. They might put me behind the bars temporarily. Nobody can beat my self-confidence. One of the accused has already joined the BJP. The other has taken the party ticket. Third accused gave Rs 50 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds.”

Shouting “Jai Telangana, Jai KCR”, she entered the court.