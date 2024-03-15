Kavitha Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquor Scam

Hyderabad : In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who questioned the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS party MLC K Kavitha for four hours in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, have arrested her for her alleged role in the case at her palatial residence located at Banjara Hills on Friday. Around 1.30 pm on Friday, a team of ED officials, who arrived from Delhi, went to Kavitha's residence in Banjara Hills and questioned her in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. After recording her statement for her role in the case. Later, the ED officials served a notice and arrested her.

The ED officials have confirmed Kavitha's arrest in the Delhi liquor scam case, and they shifted her to Delhi for further investigation. Prior to the arrest, the Apex court postponed the hearing to March 19 in connection with the petition filed by Kavitha for questioning her at ED office in the Delhi Liquor case.



The agency officials shifted the BRS MLC Kavitha to Delhi by a flight from Hyderabad and likely to produce her before the magistrate for judicial custody.



The ED officials are probing the case of Delhi liquor scam and the BRS MLC Kavitha is one the member of South Group in which Aurobindo Pharma director P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Kavitha auditor Buchi Babu, Abhishek Boinapally, YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy and his son Raghva Reddy. Auran Ramachandran Pillai, who had allegedly play role in forming South Group and conspired with other persons and actively connived in cartel formation and was an accomplice in the kickbacks from the South Group to the tune of Rs 100 crore to AAP and by such acts, proceeds of crime (POC).



Earlier, the ED and CBI both are probing the case, have arrested Sarat Reddy, Aurn Pillai, Raghava Reddy, Abhishek Boinapalli and others. However, Sarat Reddy, Raghava Reddy and auditor Buchi Babu turned approvers in the case.