 Top
Home » News

Katrina Kaif Performs Sarpa Samskara at Kukke Temple

News
Gururaj A Paniyadi
11 March 2025 6:32 PM IST

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif visited Karnataka’s Kukke Subrahmanya Temple to perform the Sarpa Samskara ritual on the auspicious Ashlesha Nakshatra

Katrina Kaif Performs Sarpa Samskara at Kukke Temple
x
Kaif arrived at the temple on Tuesday, coinciding with the auspicious Ashlesha Nakshatra, and performed the first phase of the ritual at the Adi Subrahmanya Sarpa Samskara Yagashala in the morning. (Image: X)
Mangaluru: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visited the famous Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Karnataka to perform the 'Sarpa Samskara,' ritual on Tuesday.
Kaif arrived at the temple on Tuesday, coinciding with the auspicious Ashlesha Nakshatra, and performed the first phase of the ritual at the Adi Subrahmanya Sarpa Samskara Yagashala in the morning. After completing the ceremony, she had Anna Prasadam (sacred meal) at the temple and is scheduled to continue with the remaining rituals on Tuesday morning.
Temple authorities made special arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the rituals.
Located in Kadaba Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Kukke Subrahmanya Temple is a major pilgrimage site, attracting thousands of devotees, including politicians, businessmen, and celebrities.
The temple is especially known for rituals such as 'Sarpa Samskara,' 'Naga Pratiste,' and 'Ashlesha Bali.'
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
katrina kaif bollywood news bollywood celebrities 
India Southern States Karnataka Mangaluru 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X