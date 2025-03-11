Katrina Kaif Performs Sarpa Samskara at Kukke Temple

Mangaluru: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visited the famous Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Karnataka to perform the 'Sarpa Samskara,' ritual on Tuesday.

Kaif arrived at the temple on Tuesday, coinciding with the auspicious Ashlesha Nakshatra, and performed the first phase of the ritual at the Adi Subrahmanya Sarpa Samskara Yagashala in the morning. After completing the ceremony, she had Anna Prasadam (sacred meal) at the temple and is scheduled to continue with the remaining rituals on Tuesday morning.

Temple authorities made special arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the rituals.

Located in Kadaba Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Kukke Subrahmanya Temple is a major pilgrimage site, attracting thousands of devotees, including politicians, businessmen, and celebrities.

The temple is especially known for rituals such as 'Sarpa Samskara,' 'Naga Pratiste,' and 'Ashlesha Bali.'