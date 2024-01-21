Kashi Matt pontiff offers golden necklace to Lord Rama

Mangaluru: Sri Samyamindra Tirtha Swamiji of Kashi Math has offered a 400-gram golden necklace adorned with 'Chakrankita (Sudarshana) Shaligrama' to Sri Rama Lalla on behalf of the Math.

The intricately designed golden necklace, valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh, is embellished with 28 Chakranika (Sudarshana) Shaligrama and features a Navaratna pendant.

Representing Sri Kashi Math, All Temple Association president President Atul Kudva and other community leaders formally presented the necklace to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

Chakrankita (Sudarshana) Shaligrama, sacred stones found in the Gandaki River, hold immense significance among devotees for their perceived divine connection. It is believed that the Shaligrama Shila possesses 'Nitya Sannidhana' of Lord Vishnu.