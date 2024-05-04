Dharwad: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that there is no need to fear any potential side effects among those who have received the Covishield vaccine.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad Rao emphasized that while some individuals have experienced minor side effects, there is no cause for widespread fear.

"While it is true that some individuals have reported side effects, it is important to understand that minor reactions can occur with any vaccination. But people should not be afraid that something will happen," Minister Rao emphasized.

Addressing concerns specifically within Karnataka, Minister Rao acknowledged that a small number of individuals who received the vaccine experienced serious health issues.

"The health department has examined these cases. While there have been reports of a few individuals experiencing health complications post-vaccination, it is to be seen whether these issues are directly linked to the vaccine or other underlying health conditions," he clarified.

Rao stressed that it is unnecessary to worry that all vaccine recipients will experience health complications.

"There are also opinions that it is two years since vaccination and there will not be significant side effects now," he added.

The Minister urged the public to seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health post-vaccination. "People should not pay heed to rumours. Those who have problems in their body and have doubts should visit hospitals and get themselves checked," he advised.

"Let us see what direction the central government gives in this regard. The central government takes care of the vaccination and it will have more information on this. The states follow the guidelines of the central government, he added.