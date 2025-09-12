Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census to Cost Rs 420 crore: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state's Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the 'caste census' will be conducted between September 22 and October 7 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

He said the survey will be conducted scientifically, with a 60-question questionnaire prepared for the exercise.

"To know the social and educational status of 7 crore people, a fresh survey is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, headed by Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik. They have been asked to complete the survey and submit the report at the earliest. The commission has said they will submit it before December," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The chief minister said government school teachers will be deployed for the survey during the Dasara holidays.

"About 1,75,000 teachers will be used, each receiving remuneration of up to Rs 20,000. This is the major cost component, amounting to around Rs 325 crore. Overall, Rs 420 crore has been allocated for the survey, and additional funds will be provided if needed," he added.

The government had spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded.

The Karnataka Cabinet on June 12 approved a fresh survey, effectively nullifying the 2015 exercise, citing Section 11(1) of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, which mandates a revision of the state backward classes list once every 10 years.

The decision followed directions from Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, to hold caste re-enumeration to address complaints from communities excluded from the previous survey.

Several communities, notably Karnataka's two dominant groups Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats had expressed strong reservations about the 2015 survey, calling it unscientific and demanding a fresh enumeration. There were also opposing voices from within the ruling Congress party.