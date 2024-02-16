Karnataka’s first sea ambulance service announced

Mangaluru: Fulfilling the commitment made by Rahul Gandhi to the fishing community during the election campaign, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in today's budget announced to begin the state's first sea ambulance service.

“For emergency evacuation of fishermen in the event of health emergencies and accidents, the State’s first sea ambulance will be introduced at a cost of Rs 7 crore,” the Chief Minister stated in his budget speech.

This initiative stems from a demand articulated during Rahul Gandhi's interaction with fishermen in Uchila of Udupi district on April 27, 2023, during his campaign for Karnataka Assembly election.

During the interaction, a fisherwoman emphasized the importance of a sea ambulance to rescue fishermen in critical situations.

Responding to this concern, Rahul Gandhi had immediately assured, "We can do that."

He had also sought details on the specific requirements for the sea ambulance, the frequency of sea accidents, and the Coast Guard's assistance in such incidents.

Expanding on the government's commitment to the fisheries sector, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech, outlined various projects for the fishermen community. He announced a significant investment of Rs. 3,000 crore over the coming years for the comprehensive development of the fisheries sector.

The proposed initiatives encompass the establishment of a fisheries research center at Manki/Kasarkod in Honnavar taluk, the creation of a modern fish market in Bhadravathi, the introduction of Aqua Parks, the development of a well-equipped fishing harbor in Murudeshwar (Bhatkal Taluk), and the establishment of a new Inland Fisheries Skill Development Centre in Almatti, Vijayapura district.

As part of the Matsya Asha Kiran scheme, the Chief Minister declared an increase in the state's contribution to compensation for fishermen affected by seasonal fishing bans from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 3,000.