Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Slams Centre Over Drought Relief Funds

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that the Central Government's allotment of Rs. 3464 crores for drought relief in Karnataka is notably insufficient compared to the state government's appeal.

"After persistent efforts and an appeal to the Supreme Court, we have secured Rs 3,498.82 crore in drought relief from the Union Government. I wish to thank the Hon. Supreme Court. This is perhaps the first time in the history of India that a state was driven to the Supreme Court to get its rights enforced. It is regrettable that we had to wait since Sept 2023 for a response," he posted on social media X."The Home Minister of India finally woke up after the Hon. The Supreme Court rang the bell. Finally, some justice has been done to our farmers. However, the sanction is woefully inadequate. We had asked for Rs 18,000 crores and we have got 3498.98 crores!" he added.Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Siddaramaiah highlighted that while the state government had submitted a memorandum for Rs. 18174 crores, the Center has provided only Rs. 3454 crores."The allocated amount is less than a fourth of what was sought. The next steps will be decided after consultations with officials," Siddaramaiah stated, indicating the government's determination to address the shortfall in relief funds.Providing insight into his efforts to secure assistance, Siddaramaiah recounted personal appeals made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which yielded no positive outcome. He also detailed the state's case before the Supreme Court.Accusing Narendra Modi of propagating falsehoods, Siddaramaiah criticized the Prime Minister's rhetoric, asserting that it undermines the dignity of his office.“We have complained to the Election Commission regarding reservation and Mangalsutra issues. No action has been taken yet. Notice has been given to them. We look forward to taking action,” he added.Siddaramaiah said that the Congress has diligently presented its accomplishments along with the actions and statements of the central government to the public during elections."The ultimate judgment rests with the people. Our five assurances have positively influenced lives, and the Congress has remained true to its commitments. I firmly believe that the people trust and have confidence in the Congress. Voters exercise their discretion wisely. We must acknowledge that if we doubt their intelligence, we undermine our own. Voters are discerning and politically intelligent," he added.