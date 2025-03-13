Karnataka Sees Scorching Heat, Heavy Rainfall in Parts

Mangaluru: Several parts of Karnataka experienced scorching temperatures over the past 24 hours, with Ghadasaya and Mavinakurvei in Uttara Kannada district recording the highest maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Other places that witnessed extreme heat include Savantvada in Uttara Kannada at 42.1 degrees, Pala in Uttara Kannada (41.7), and Lingsugur in Raichur (41.6). Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada and Kurdi in Raichur recorded 41.3 degrees and 41.2 degrees, respectively, while Kamalanagara in Bidar and Salgundi in Raichur registered 41.2 degrees and 41 degrees.

The KSNDMC data indicates that Uttara Kannada had the highest number of locations, 19 in total, reporting temperatures of 38 degrees or above, followed by Dakshina Kannada with nine locations, Raichur with five, Bidar with four, and Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Udupi with three each. Additionally, Vijayanagara saw two locations experiencing high temperatures, while Koppala, Shivamogga, and Kodagu recorded one location each.

The soaring temperatures have been attributed to prevailing dry conditions across the state. Forecasts suggest that hot and humid weather is expected to persist over Coastal Karnataka on March 16 and 17. North Interior Karnataka is likely to experience a further rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the KSNDMC report on Thursday morning stated that several parts of Karnataka witnessed varying levels of rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Dakshina Kannada district recording the highest rainfall, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Kilpady in Mulki recorded the maximum rainfall at 81.5 mm, followed by Yekkaru (77 mm) and Kemral (77 mm). Other locations that received heavy showers include Manchi (76 mm), Ira (70.5 mm), Navooru (70.5 mm), Kinnigoli (66 mm), Balthila (66 mm), Bala (65 mm), and Arasinamakki (64.5 mm). Almost all places experienced rainfall between Wednesday afternoon and night.

KSNDMC data indicates that while Dakshina Kannada received widespread rainfall, Hassan recorded fairly widespread showers. Scattered rains were observed in Chamarajanagar, while isolated showers occurred in Udupi, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir, Mandya, Belagavi, Bidar, Bengaluru Urban, and Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, 18 districts, including Vijayapura, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Uttara Kannada, remained largely dry.

KSNDMC forecasts isolated light to moderate rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over parts of South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, and Malnad districts in the next 24 hours. The remaining districts are likely to experience dry weather conditions.