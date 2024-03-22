Karnataka: Ministers' children in Congress candidates list

Mangaluru: The Congress party has revealed its much-awaited candidate list for the forthcoming elections in Karnataka, spotlighting the offspring of five sitting Ministers including four from North Karnataka, along with the son-in-law of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

After eager anticipation, the Congress list finally emerged, featuring 17 names representing various constituencies across the state.

Among the notable candidates, Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, has been named to contest from Chikkodi. Meanwhile, Mrinal, son of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, is set to compete from Belgaum. Samyukta Patil, daughter of Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil, has secured a candidacy from Bagalkota, while Sagar Khandre, son of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, will vie for victory in Bidar.

Radhakrishna, son-in-law of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and brother-in-law of Minister Priyank Kharge, has been named to contest from the Gulbarga constituency.

Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, has been chosen to contest from Bangalore South.

Former MLA Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar will represent the party in Uttara Kannada, while former Minister K Jayaprakash Hegde, who recently rejoined the Congress from the BJP, will stand as the party's candidate in Udupi.