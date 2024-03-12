Karnataka: Minister unhappy with excess police security at seminar in Central university

Kalaburagi: Minister of IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge expressed dissatisfaction with the atmosphere at Central University.

He was in Central University to attend a workshop on Babasaheb Ambedkar and constitutional principles organised by the SC/ST Employees Welfare Association on Monday.

Displaying a letter delineating the conditions established by the university registrar for the seminar's organization, the minister voiced his discontent with the stipulation that the event must uphold academic integrity.

"Why impose so many conditions and deploy police security for a program attended by the MLA of this constituency and myself, who are integral parts of the government? I intend to discuss this matter with the chief secretary of the government and ask him to correspond with the vice-chancellor or university registrar," he stated.

Asserting his commitment to supporting any anti-constitutional activities within the university, the minister expressed his determination to continue visiting the institution. He urged for an environment free from suffocation.

Addressing the police from the podium, Kharge raised concerns about 25 cases registered against students in the university. He asked the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to provide details on these cases by Tuesday.

He highlighted the significance of India's status as the world's largest democracy, attributing it to the constitution and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's pivotal role in its formation.

Responding to recent comments by MP Anantkumar Hegde on the constitution, Kharge criticized those who questioned its suitability.

"A Member of Parliament from the state, who speaks about changing the constitution if the party secures 400 seats, has not uttered a single word in parliament about the issues facing the people. It is our duty to safeguard the constitution and impart the principles of Basavanna and Ambedkar to the future generation," he emphasized.

Kharge also called out the branding of dissenting individuals as traitors, pointing out that Babasaheb had defined those sowing seeds of caste poison as the real traitors in the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

In a sharp criticism of ideological opponents, Kharge challenged those advocating Manusmriti to adopt it in their homes before commenting on others.

"While the children of notable BJP leaders pursue education overseas, the children of the underprivileged are being utilized for religious and cow protection purposes. How many BJP leaders are consuming Gomutra, and how many gaushalas are they actively managing?" he questioned.

Expressing dismay over the university's condition, Kharge acknowledged Mallikarjun Kharge's relentless efforts in establishing the Central University.

Chief Minister's Advisor BR Patil voiced displeasure at the conduct of the university authorities, stating, "I was astonished to witness the extensive police presence at today's event. Are we terrorists? Our purpose in coming to the university is to illuminate a lamp, not to ignite a fire," he said.

"It is disheartening that when state government ministers or MLAs visited the university, the authorities did not extend a courteous welcome. I strongly condemn this behavior. If such treatment persists, we may have no choice but to take to the streets and engage in a protest," he cautioned.