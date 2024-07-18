Karnataka Minister Orders Proposal for Bidar-Bengaluru Flight Restoration

Bidar: In a move to restore the Bidar-Bengaluru flight route, Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil has directed officials to engage with private civil aviation providers and submit a proposal within two weeks.

This directive was issued during a high-level meeting held in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, aimed at addressing the suspension of the flight service that has left the region's residents disconnected since last December.

The meeting, attended by Bidar district in-charge and Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre and Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, focused on finding solutions to the halted service.

Khandre highlighted the history of the service, which was initially launched at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport in Bidar in 2020. After a suspension, the service resumed in 2022, only to be halted again last December.

"The service providers have indicated their inability to continue without the UDAN subsidy. They are willing to resume operations if the subsidy is reinstated. The state government should consider bearing this subsidy and initiate talks with the airlines to offer affordable air travel to the people of Bidar, the border district situated in Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region," Khandre emphasized.

Responding to these concerns, Minister MB Patil instructed officials to negotiate with companies that provide 72-seater small aircraft services to reinstate the Bidar-Bengaluru flights. He stressed to provide a proposal within two weeks.