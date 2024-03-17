Karnataka: Heightened Security Measures Across Border Districts

Ballari: As the elections draw near and the code of conduct is enforced, security has been significantly heightened in the border districts of Karnataka.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Kumar Mishra, announced the establishment of 24 check posts in the Ballari district, with 13 positioned along the state border and four within inter-district areas. Each check post will be manned by three SST officials and police personnel.

To ensure strict adherence to the Code of Conduct, numerous teams have been assembled. Across all assembly segments, a total of 167 sector officials, 26 FST teams, 30 SST teams, 8 VVT teams, 18 VST teams, 10 expenditure observers, and 8 accounting teams have been mobilized.

In Kalaburagi, 39 check posts have been established, including those at inter-district and inter-state borders, particularly with Maharashtra and Telangana. Additionally, 40 flying squads, 9 VST teams, 9 VVT teams, and 10 expenditure teams have been deployed, with 202 individuals appointed as sector officials.

Belagavi district, home to two Lok Sabha constituencies and two assembly segments of the Uttara Kannada constituency, shares its border with Maharashtra. The district has initiated 64 check posts, 17 of which are situated along the Maharashtra border. A total of 358 SOs, 64 SSTs, 105 FSTs, 18 VVTs, 18 ATs, and 18 AEOs are overseeing electoral proceedings. While the Deputy Commissioner serves as the election officer for the Belagavi constituency, the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat has assumed the role for Chikkodi.

In Vijayapura district, which shares its boundary with Maharashtra, 27 check posts have been installed, including 11 inter-state and 16 inter-district posts. To ensure the smooth conduct of elections, 8 DySPs, 26 PS, 90 PSIs, 118 ASIs, 1,888 PCs, and 976 Home Guards have been deployed.